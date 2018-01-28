Marach, Pavic claim Australian Open men's doubles crown

News

By Ian Ransom
Reuters /

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Austrian Oliver Marach and Croatia's Mate Pavic captured the Australian Open men's doubles crown with a clinical 6-4 6-4 win over Colombian duo Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.
Marach and Pavic claimed their first grand slam title as a team in their fourth appearance at a major, breaking the Colombians at 4-4 in each set at Rod Laver Arena.
Marach became just the third Austrian to win a men’s doubles grand slam title after Julian Knowle won the 2007 U.S. Open with Simon Aspelin, and Jurgen Melzer claimed the 2010 Wimbledon and the 2011 U.S. Open championships with Philipp Petzschner.
Pavic made himself the second Croatian doubles player to win a major trophy after Ivan Dodig, the 2015 French Open winner with Marcelo Melo.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

