Newcastle United star Christian Atsu has shed light on his role in wooing Chelsea midfielder Kenedy to St. James' Park.

Atsu speaks on Kenedy's move to Newcastle

The Brazilian completed a half-season loan move to the Magpies earlier this week, having struggled for first team opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

After the switch, it became apparent that there was a conference between the duo, who were teammates at Chelsea before Atsu left for Newcastle in the summer.

"I’m very happy that they’ve signed him. He’s a great lad and also a very good player,” Atsu told NUFC TV ahead of Newcastle’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Chelsea on Sunday.

“He can bring a lot of improvement into the team. He’s very technical and can create chances for the strikers.

“He was asking to know more about the club. I said: It’s a fantastic club with the fans behind us. We have a great coach who also likes young players.’

“If he works hard, he’s going to play, for sure. He wants to play. He wants to work hard.

"This is the reason why he came to Newcastle. He wants to help the club."

Kenedy told NUFC TV after his switch: “It’s a traditional club and Rafa Benitez is a fantastic, amazing coach.

"Christian Atsu as well – we trained together at Chelsea and know each other, and he said good things about the club, so it was easy to take this decision."

“He’s determined to make sure he’s playing," added, Atsu.

"I believe with his quality, and the hard work and determination - Rafa is a fair coach, so he will give him a chance.”