Real Madrid, Man Utd or PSG? Cristiano Ronaldo reveals where he sees his future

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he has no plans to leave Real Madrid amid talk of transfer interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 32-year-old may be a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and holder of multiple records, but those at Santiago Bernabeu are reported to have given serious consideration to letting him go this summer.

Real’s struggles in 2017-18 have highlighted the need for a freshening up of the ranks, with it suggested that Ronaldo could be a victim of that process.

The Portugal international has, however, stated that it is his intention to remain at Santiago Bernabeu and honour a contract which is due to run until 2021.

Ronaldo told Chinese football app Dongqiudi after being named their Best Player of the Year for 2017: "Of course I like living here. I've lived in this city since 2009 and I love the weather and the people.

"It's close to Portugal and you can get there by car. Spain is a great country, I love it. Of course I want to stay here, I love this club."

Ronaldo has previously claimed that he would like to play at the highest level for as long as possible, with 41 mooted as a possible retirement age.

He has, however, been forced to concede that his growing responsibilities off the field – as a father of four – mean that plan may have to be reconsidered.

"This feeling is incredible. It's what I've always dreamed of,” Ronaldo added on his home life.

"Now, my plan to retire at 41 will probably be a bit more difficult to achieve, and now we live in the moment."

Whenever the time comes to hang up his boots, Ronaldo has reiterated that a move into management is not a path he intends to tread.

He added: "Being a coach is not part of my plan, but you also know that people change their minds. For the moment I don't want to be a coach."

Ronaldo’s focus remains locked firmly on the present for now, with Real looking for a talismanic presence to recapture his best form and breathe new life into a faltering campaign.

Zinedine Zidane, who led the Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double last season, suddenly finds himself under intense pressure, with a domestic crown slipping and a humbling Copa del Rey exit suffered at the hands of Leganes.

Real and Ronaldo will get the opportunity to offer a positive response to that setback on Saturday when they take in a crunch clash with Valencia.