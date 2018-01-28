Nyirenda claims he is tackling the match seriously and knows the Sudanese have the attributes to stage a surprise.

Nyirenda: "Sudan is not a pushover team"

The Chipolopolo coach was speaking after his team hour-long practice in Marrakech where they have been shaping for Sudan since their return on Tuesday from Casablanca.

“Sudan is not a pushover team, they have been a thorn in our flesh most of the time we have played them,” Nyirenda told Zambia’s FA portal.

“Going into this game it is not going to be easy, they gave Morocco a very good run and they are playing very well, they are highly tactical and disciplined players.”

“I think we need to adhere to our tactical plan and rise up to the occasion better than we did against Namibia and these other games.”

The Chipolopolo boys topped group B with seven points on par with Namibia who beat Uganda and Ivory Coast 1-0 respectively in their first two fixtures at the CHAN tournament before playing to one-all-draw in their last match against Brave Warriors of Namibia.

“As the games are moving to the next stages, the games are getting tougher. The teams that are remaining are doing their best, the coaches must do their best and players too,” he added.

Oh his side,Sudan coach Zdravko Logarusic revealed his charges are not under any pressure as they are ready to face Zambia.

“Sudan has surprised a lot of people in this competition. Before the start, we were the lowest ranked team and nobody gave us a chance”said Logarusic.

“Despite reaching the quarter finals, many others are still not taking us serious. We are ready to face Zambia even now,”added Logarusic.

“We are not under pressure and will do the talking on the pitch. I’m optimistic that the players will give 150 per cent and won’t disappoint the Sudanese population.”