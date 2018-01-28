News

Exhausted Dimitrov battling shoulder injury, could miss Sofia Open

By Angel Krasimirov
Reuters /

By Angel Krasimirov

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian world number three Grigor Dimitrov faces a race against time to get fit to defend his title at the Sofia Open after shoulder pain and exhaustion prevented him from practicing.
"I underwent a medical examination in Monaco yesterday," Dimitrov told a news conference in Sofia ahead of the Feb. 5 - 12 tournament.
"I didn’t feel well, I felt pain in my shoulder.
"I’m expecting the results in the coming days and I hope that I’ll be able to fight again but I don’t want to make promises. I never want to play in a tournament if I’m not 100 percent fit."
Dimitrov, who suffered a shock defeat by unseeded Briton Kyle Edmund in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open earlier this week, said that fatigue was also a factor in his failure to reach the Melbourne Park semi-finals.
"I played some tough matches in Australia and I got tired," the 26-year-old, who won the biggest title of his career at last year's season-ending ATP Finals in London, said.
"I had only one week rest after the end of last season... (and) ... you just can't go against your body."
