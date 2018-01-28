Aubameyang recommended Saint-Etienne move to Subotic

News

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's influence still has weight at former club Saint-Etienne, as Neven Subotic revealed the Borussia Dortmund striker spoke with the Ligue 1 side's president about signing the Serbian defender.

Subotic's move to Saint-Etienne was confirmed on Friday, bringing his nine-and-a-half-year association with Dortmund to an end.

With just six months left on his deal, the German side reportedly allowed Subotic to leave on a free transfer, as he goes in search of first-team football once again.

But the move may never have happened were it not for Aubameyang, who apparently had a discussion with Saint-Etienne chief Roland Romeyer about Subotic.

"Pierre told me that he talked to the president," Subotic told Der Westen.

"We exchanged thoughts about Saint-Etienne. He told me that you feel like a family in this club. This helps a footballer to do his best.

"I am very happy to be here. In the last few days I had been waiting for the signing of the contract - now I know that my future lies with Saint-Etienne.

"I know that the French league is very athletic. But I'm physically ready - ready to give everything to the team and Saint-Etienne."

