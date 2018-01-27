Golf: Rahm not worried about number one ranking

Jon Rahm has a chance to surpass Dustin Johnson as the world's top-ranked golfer with a win at the Farmers Insurance Open, but the Spaniard is unfazed.

Rahm not worried about number one ranking

Rahm vaulted to second last week with a win at the CareerBuilder Challenge, and he is only one shot back after the second round at Torrey Pines.

Rahm also won the event last year to claim his first PGA Tour title.

But the 23-year-old is not concerned with his world ranking this week, as he seeks to maintain a patient approach.

"I'm not thinking about it," Rahm said, via golfchannel.com.

"I'm just trying to keep going and try to keep playing good golf. What happens will happen, but so far I'm just trying to focus on one round at a time."

Rahm has three straight top-two finishes spanning across the PGA and European Tours.

He finished 2017 with a win at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, and then picked up in 2018 with a runner-up finish at the Tournament of Champions and a win last week.