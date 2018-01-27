NFL: Patriots TE Gronkowski misses Friday practice

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski missed Friday's practice as he continues to recover from a concussion sustained in the AFC championship.

He would not have been able to play Sunday had there been a game.

Gronkowski has been listed each of the last three days on New England's injury report.

Wednesday was the first time New England publicly acknowledged Gronkowski was in the league's concussion protocol. Also in the concussion protocol is rookie defensive lineman Deatrich Wise.

Gronkowski, 28, suffered the injury during New England's 24-20 victory over the Jaguars when he took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jacksonville safety Barry Church and was visibly shaken getting off the field.

When asked about Gronkowski's status Wednesday, coach Bill Belichick would not detail the extent of his tight end's injury.

"We'll put it right on the injury report and that's what we're going to do, just like everybody else does," Belichick told reporters in a press conference.

"We'll make sure you're first on the list, too. I don't want to hold anything back here. We'll get that out there right away. That's all we can do."

The Patriots meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on February 4.