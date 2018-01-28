Farmers Insurance Open: Tiger Woods shows grit, fight to make cut

Tiger Woods looked dead in the water through 27 holes this week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

After firing an even-par 72 in Round 1 Thursday, then following it up with a 2-over front nine to begin his second round, Woods was staring at a tough hike back towards the cut line.

But the 14-time major champion had four birdies on the back nine to shoot a 1-under 71, finishing his second round at 1 under for the tournament, to sneak his way inside the cut line for the weekend.

"I had the pulls early, actually it was like a pull-flip, so it was even worse than that," Woods said after his round. "Then I started missing them right before hitting a couple good ones. But it’s not quite right. I need to get used to what my feels are, what angles I need."

Staring up at the leaderboard, Woods was in awe at some of the scores posted already through two rounds. He ended the day 10 shots behind leader Ryan Palmer.

"I'm most uncomfortable having to shoot low scores," Woods said. "These guys are shooting low scores all the time, and I haven't done that in a while."

Despite some rusty moments, Woods showed grit and resolve Friday while rallying to make the cut. He bogeyed the par-3 17th on the North Course to slip back outside the cut line, but made a birdie on 18 to get back into red figures.



"I was just trying to get under par for the day after finishing 2 over that the turn," Woods said.

Woods needs tournament rounds under his belt, so making the cut was a huge step. Wins may come down the road, but for now, Woods just needs to re-establish himself among the game's best.