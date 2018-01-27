NHLers salute Cogliano for 830 consecutive games played

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Karl Alzner knows firsthand what Anaheim Ducks forward Andrew Cogliano went through during his recently-completed run of 830 consecutive games played.

Alzner has experienced the daily preparation and grind, as well as the pain of playing through various injuries day after day. He's on his own consecutive games played streak, having suited up for 589 straight heading into the All-Star break.

“It’s very hard,” Alzner said after a recent Canadiens game. “I like to say it’s all luck, but some people don’t like it when I say that. You can get guys that are tougher than anyone I’ve ever seen, but there’s just nothing you can do about a freak accident. There’s times where you think, ‘Maybe I could take a game off here, maybe I couldn’t fully help the team the way I normally would.’ But it takes a different kind of person to want to and enjoy fighting through that.”

Cogliano was 134 games away from breaking Doug Jarvis’ NHL record of 964 when his streak ended earlier this month due to suspension. Both players started their streaks on their NHL debuts.

Alzner is still over four seasons away from catching up to Jarvis, but acknowledged the excitement of players on other teams approaching milestones and records. He compared it to his early years in Washington, with teammate Alexander Ovechkin chasing down names in the NHL record books.

“I was thinking, I want him to break that next goal-scoring record,“ Alzner said. “You always want to see a guy do well, and for [Cogliano’s streak] to end the way it ended, I know Doug Jarvis’ [streak] didn’t end in a very nice way either, but that’s just kind of the way it goes sometimes.”

Like Cogliano, Jarvis didn’t get injured. Two games into the 1986-87 season, he was benched in favour of Brent Peterson.

"There was no great shock to it," Jarvis said at the time. "I think the game dictates nowadays that a lot of players aren't going to play 80 (games a season)."

David Backes of the Boston Bruins appreciated the aches and pains that Cogliano has played through in his 11-year career.

“I’m sure there were nicks and bumps, and you’ve gotta fight through some injuries and somewhere you’re questioning whether you should be on the ice or not,” Backes said after a recent Bruins morning skate. “It’s still pretty impressive to play that many games, regardless of what has transpired.”

Canadiens forward Logan Shaw played with Cogliano for two seasons in Anaheim prior to being claimed off waivers this month by Montreal.

“He just looks after himself,” Shaw said of Cogliano after a recent game. “He really is a true professional, he takes care of himself and does the right things everyday.”

Shaw emphasized just how heavy and hard a game the 5’10, 177-lb Cogliano plays.

“Guys don’t take it easy on him that’s for sure,” Shaw said. “He still plays hard, he plays the right way, but guys still cheer him.”

As for secrets to his ex-teammate’s longevity, Shaw offered up a couple of clues.

“He does the same thing everyday, let’s just say that,” Shaw said. “Nothing changes on his everyday basis, everything’s the same. His stall is the nicest, cleanest stall in the dressing room. Everything’s laid out the exact same way when he gets to the rink. It’s kind of crazy to watch when he keeps that up everyday.”