Maurkice Pouncey says Ben Roethlisberger wants to play 3 more years

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has already said he plans on playing again next season, but just how long will the six-time Pro Bowler remain in the NFL?

Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey believes Roethlisberger, 35, has at least three more seasons left in him.

"(Roethlisberger) told us three years (left playing)," Pouncey said, via ESPN.com. "He says he wants to play out his contract so we’ll see.”

Pouncey was then informed Roethlisberger only has two more years left on his current contract, and the center responded by saying: “even better because I’ve only got two years left on mine."

Roethlisberger is set to make $12 million in base salary in 2018 and 2019. He threw for 4,251 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, finishing the year with a solid 93.4 QB rating.

After losing to the Jaguars in the playoffs, Roethlisberger said he plans to play in 2018, and his offensive line, led by Pouncey was a big reason why.

"I don't know about contracts and who's coming back but I know the guys up front are, and that makes it good for me, so I look forward to next year with those guys," Roethlisberger said, via ESPN.

Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion, will try to lead the young Steelers on a long playoff run next season after this year's disappointing ending.