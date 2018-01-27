Army NFL Draft prospect Brett Toth will wait two years for NFL dream

Brett Toth has impressed NFL scouts the last two weeks. It still won't help him get drafted in April.

The 6-6, 305-pound offensive tackle played his college football at Army, but must wait at least two years to fulfill his military commitment before he can play professional football.

"The NFL dream waits until my service is done," Toth told USA Today Thursday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. "You have that dream ever since you started playing ball, or even being young and in the backyard playing ball. But again, being at West Point, initially thought it was going to be five years (of military service), for me at least. Going in, I didn’t think (the NFL) was going to be something for me. But now, under the current administration, the requirement is two years, so it looks like I might be doing both."

Toth was a standout at last week's East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla., and played well enough to earn an invitation to the Senior Bowl. He was again solid in Mobile, proving himself against players from more prominent programs as a strong run blocker. Despite the interest from NFL teams, Toth said he has no regrets about playing at Army and is proud to serve his country. He said he will use the next two years continuing to develop himself as a player and person.

"They got me on campus at West Point and I was exposed to the brotherhood — the loyalty is, I think, incomparable to anywhere else, and I was sold on it," Toth said, adding that he admires Steelers lineman Alejandro Villanueva, a former Army player and officer who served three tours in Afghanistan.

"It’s just selfless service… Just talking about the position you would be in: leading America’s sons and daughters resonated with me. The decision wasn’t going to be for the next four years, but the next 40 years.

"People throw out there: Do I regret it? Absolutely not. I couldn’t imagine it any other way."