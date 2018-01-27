Aymeric Laporte has been left out of Athletic Bilbao's matchday squad for a contest against Eibar on Friday, with Manchester City reportedly closing in on his signing.

Laporte left out of Athletic squad amid Man City speculation

The 23-year-old centre-back has been a regular for the Basque side this term, playing 19 times in La Liga.

But coach Jose Angel Ziganda has left him out of his squad of 18 players for the Eibar clash, having previously confirmed the Frenchman was available for selection.

City have been strongly linked with Laporte in recent days and are said to be willing to pay his €65 million release clause.

MORE:

From wind-ups and a drug ban to World Cup hopeful - Who is Manchester City target Fred?

| Sources: Stoke City boosts offer for Harrison but NYCFC still holding out for more



Athletic's team selection has now added fuel to speculation that he will bid farewell to the club's supporters at the game, as Laporte was spotted at San Mames prior to kick-off.