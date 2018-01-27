Am I the only one? ‘RAW 25’ falls short; Undertaker speaks; Royal Rumble Rousey?

Every week, Kevin Eck will run down his burning thoughts from "RAW," "SmackDown Live" and the rest of the pro wrestling world.

Am I the only one who …

… thought the show peaked with the opening segment involving “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Vince McMahon?

Seeing the longtime rivals back in the ring together and Austin delivering stunners to the boss and the boss’ son was a great way to open the nostalgia-themed show. However, WWE’s decision to not have Austin — the biggest star during the “RAW” years — cut a promo was mind-boggling. In fact, one of the best trash-talkers of all time didn’t get to say a single word.

Unfortunately, nothing during the remaining three hours of the show came anywhere close to being as entertaining as the Austin-McMahon segment. Overall, “RAW 25” was a letdown and didn’t live up to the hype.

In hindsight, perhaps it was a mistake for WWE to reveal all of the former stars who were going to be on hand. WWE could've announced a few of the big names and promised that there would be many more guest stars. That way there would've been an element of surprise when a former star appeared on the show, which would've made it feel more special.

… LOL’d when Vince McMahon told Steve Austin that “obviously, Mother Nature hasn’t been too kind to me?”

I was amazed that Vince actually said exactly what I was thinking. I wonder if one of the writers actually had the grapefruits to write that line or if it’s something McMahon came up with on his own. I’m guessing the latter.

… hopes that was a retirement speech from The Undertaker?

Undertaker’s promo was ambiguous and could’ve been interpreted as a farewell speech or, as Jim Ross said, “a warning.” I really want it to be the former. Undertaker passed the torch to Roman Reigns at last year’s WrestleMania and then left his gear in the ring to symbolize that it was his last match.

There’s no reason for him to have another match and there’s no match involving him that I’d want to see at this point — including Undertaker vs. John Cena. By the time WrestleMania comes around, Undertaker will be 53. It was obvious in his match against Reigns that he had lost a few steps in the ring. It was hard to watch. Let’s not have to go through that again.

… loved everything about the Miz-Roman Reigns match?

The match had a big-fight feel to it and both guys delivered strong performances. I was pleased to see Miz get the Intercontinental Title back. He deserves it and Reigns doesn’t need it, especially if he is going to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania. The finish, which saw Miz using an exposed turnbuckle to heel the victory, protected Reigns and also fit perfectly was Miz’s character.

… hated everything about the Matt Hardy-Bray Wyatt match?

First of all, I couldn’t believe the match was taking place on TV without any promotion whatsoever and wasn’t treated as a big deal by the announcers. Then I was shocked that Wyatt went over clean. Why in the world would you beat "Woken" Matt Hardy this early in the character’s run?

My worst fears about Vince McMahon not understanding or getting behind Hardy’s character seem to be materializing. It seems like what "Broken" Matt told me in an interview in 2016 is true: MeekMahan is dastardly.

… wondered why Lita wasn’t on the show?

Lita tweeted on Monday night that she was not invited to be on the show. If that’s true, it’s shameful for WWE not to extend an invitation to someone who, in my opinion, was the best all-around and most “over” female performer during the “RAW” era — or any era.

I’m hoping that Lita is working us and the reason she wasn’t on the show is because she is going to be a surprise entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match this Sunday. If that turns out to be the case, I can certainly understand why WWE wouldn’t want her to appear on TV before then.

… thought it was odd that “SmackDown Live” general manager Shane McMahon and New Day were on the show?

So just a couple months after Shane led an ambush on the “RAW’ roster, and New Day was at the forefront of the attack, they were all welcomed back to the show to hang out. So much for the blood feud between “RAW” and “SmackDown Live.” Let’s remember this next November when WWE tries to sell us on the heated rivalry between the two brands.

… was pleasantly surprised how the John Cena-Elias confrontation turned out?

I thought for sure Elias was going to eat an AA, Cena’s music would hit and that would be that. But having Elias kick Cena low and then smash a guitar over his back was a good decision. Elias’ star continues to rise.

… wondered what in the hell was going on with Scott Hall’s eyebrows?

Hall looked like he painted them on with black shoe polish — it was quite a contrast with his gray hair. I wasn’t sure if it was really Hall or if Jerry Seinfeld’s Uncle Leo had crashed the DX reunion. Not a good look for “The Bad Guy.”

On a serious note, it was great to see an apparently healthy Hall on the show.

… thinks The Revival deserved better?

I’m not all that upset about The Revival being used as punching bags for DX and Finn Balor — they were outnumbered and it gave them a rub — sort of. What sucks is that they jobbed to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson — who don’t exactly have the best win-loss record in WWE — in about two minutes.

It’s not like The Revival can’t overcome it, but they need to either beat Gallows and Anderson the next time they wrestle or deliver a beat-down on them.

‘SmackDown Live’ thoughts

Am I the only one who …

… wondered why the medical staff never took the injured Kevin Owens backstage?

For some reason, after Owens was placed on the gurney, he and the medical staff just lingered at ringside, which allowed AJ Styles to repeatedly attack Owens.

I think Owens has a good case for a lawsuit. Somebody get Clarence Mason on the phone.

… just shook my head when Corey Graves said that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are “lifelong best friends?”

It’s true that in real life Owens and Zayn are longtime (although not lifelong) friends. But in the kayfabe world, they’ve also been bitter enemies. In fact, during their time together in NXT and WWE, they’ve mostly hated each other. Or are we just supposed to pretend that none of that ever happened?

… wishes someone would clue in the writers that “Kami” isn’t over?

I cringe every time AJ Styles refers to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as “Kami” and the audience responds by … well, actually they don’t respond. At all.

… hopes Shinsuke Nakamura won’t be teaming up with Randy Orton again anytime soon?

The “RKO Outta Nowhere” spot with Orton hitting his move on Nakamura was really well done and it popped the crowd, but that’s the second time that Orton has RKO’d Nakamura for no reason. Hopefully Nakamura won’t be as forgiving this time as he was after the first RKO.

Miscellaneous thought

Am I the only one who …

… still thinks Ronda Rousey will be a participant in the women’s Royal Rumble match?

When TMZ caught up with Rousey at an airport and asked if she would be in the women’s Rumble on Sunday, she said was leaving for Colombia to shoot a movie and wouldn’t be back until mid-February.

Of course, if she was going to be a surprise entrant in the match, she certainly wouldn’t admit to it. Who’s to say she couldn’t fly back for the Rumble and then immediately go back to Colombia to finish the movie?

With the announcement earlier this week that Stephanie McMahon will be joining the announce team for the women’s Rumble match, I’m more convinced than ever that Rousey will be in the match.

I don’t expect her to win it, though. I could see Stephanie serving as a distraction that causes Rousey to be eliminated, thus setting up some type of match between them at WrestleMania. The seed for a Rousey-Stephanie match was planted at WrestleMania three years ago with a memorable moment involving the two of them along with The Rock and Triple H.