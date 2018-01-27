Sabres lose Zach Bogosian for the season with hip injury

Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian will miss the remainder of the season.

The 27-year-old will undergo hip surgery next week and the estimated recovery time is four to six months. The Sabres do expect Bogosian, who is in his third season with Buffalo, to be ready for the start of 2018 training camp.



Bogosian has appeared in just 18 games for the last-place Sabres (14-26-9) with one assist and a minus-9 rating. He last played in a 7-4 loss to the Jets on Jan. 9.