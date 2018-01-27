Heading into 2017, everything was aligned for Mirsad Bektic to be one of the breakout young talents in the UFC.

UFC on FOX: Mirsad Bektic talks changing camps, overcoming first professional loss

Sporting a perfect 11-0 record with four straight victories inside the Octagon, each one better than the last, the Bosnian-born, Nebraska-raised featherweight was living up to his advanced billing as a future contender and someone who had the potential to challenge for championship gold at some point in his career.

After returning from an 18-month hiatus and rolling through Russell Doane, the unbeaten featherweight upstart was handed a step up in competition when he was paired with veteran grappler Darren Elkins on the preliminary portion of the UFC 209 fight card. It was the kind of matchup every up-and-comer faces before they ascend to the next level in their division — a litmus test against an established fighter who has the savvy and fighting spirit to give the promising talent the most difficult fight of their careers.

Through the first two rounds, Bektic was passing with flying colors.

In the first, he opened up with swift, clean boxing before taking Elkins down and mauling him on the canvas, leaving him covered in crimson as he trudged back to his corner down 10-8 on the scorecards. While the middle stanza wasn’t as dramatically one-sided as the opener, Bektic again controlled the action, leaving himself five minutes away from a 12th consecutive victory. Bektic was heading towards the kind of lopsided victory that would force everyone to stand up and take notice.

As the third got underway, Bektic still maintained his edge on the feet, snapping Elkins’ head back with a clean right hand out of the gate. As the seconds ticked off the clock, the young featherweight started to hunt for takedowns and even managed to briefly put Elkins on the mat, but the human crash test dummy that was leaking blood from the hellacious cut above his right eye battled to his feet and reversed the position.

When Bektic tried to stand, Elkins connected with a right hand to the temple. He was out before the follow-up kick grazed the side of his body as he tumbled to the floor, landing in what a position that can only be described as a somersault gone horribly awry.

Less than two minutes away from certain victory, everything went sideways. Bektic’s unblemished record was a thing of the past.

Ten months later, he’s ready to return.

“I kind of went crazy right after the fight — training, (wondering), ‘Why did I lose?’ I had so many questions,” said Bektic, speaking with Sporting News on Wednesday morning. “I was really running myself down with so much training and having so many different opinions (coming in) about why I lost, this and that.

“So I took a step back and reassessed.”

In addition to trying to figure out what went wrong and the areas he needed to improve in his game, Bektic also packed his bag and started logging some frequent flyer miles as he bounced around from gym to gym.

He went home to Nebraska and got in some time on the wrestling mats with four-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs. He got rounds in with undefeated light welterweight champ Terrence “Bud” Crawford in Colorado. He went to New York City, hitting the mats at the Renzo Gracie Academy with professor John Danaher and crossed the border into Quebec for a little time at the Tristar Gym in Montreal.

After a couple weeks back at American Top Team in South Florida, Bektic packed his bags and headed north, moving into the dorms at Tristar in order to begin his first training camp at the elite Canadian outpost.

“It has everything as far as MMA and most importantly, it has Firas (Zahabi),” he said of his decision to relocate to Montreal and work alongside the famed head coach at the Ferrier Street fight factory. “He’s made world champions before and I clicked with him right away.

“He’s a coach’s version of myself as an athlete,” Joked Bektic, a self-described perfectionist with an insatiable thirst for knowledge. “He’s always there, he’s open-minded, he’s very objective, just as I am and I really enjoyed what he wanted to do with my game. When I went there the first time, I asked him what he would like to see, how he would improve me and the things he said really spoke to me.”

Getting out and training in different locales and ultimately setting on Tristar as his new home base also allowed Bektic to put his performance last March into perspective and be able to start moving forward again, beginning with his matchup against Godofredo Pepey this weekend in Charlotte.

No one ever wants to lose and while setbacks often offer more learning opportunities and chances to grow as a fighter than can be found in any victory, sifting through the frustration and torment of taking an “L” to find the silver lining can be a challenging process. Having to do so for the first time as a professional only complicates matters more and when that initial loss comes the way it did — less than two minutes prior to the final bell and a unanimous decision verdict in your favor — ups the degree of difficulty even more.

It wasn’t an easy process for Bektic, whose personal expectations and perfectionist mindset outpaced even the lofty praise of scouts and observers who ranked him as one of the top prospects in the sport prior to his UFC arrival and projected him as a future contender after he matriculated to the Octagon. He eventually got there and now he’s ready to put that loss behind him.

“The positive was that it helped me get to where I’m at now mentally,” said Bektic. “I’m at the kind of gym that I’ve always dreamed about being at and I have the coach that I’ve always dreamed about having. I’m improving skills that I really kind of downplayed.

“I was limiting myself in a lot of areas as far as the overall martial arts, but I can put things together now. I can do backflips if I want. I can do some Showtime Pettis kicks.

“There are a lot of positives that came from that fight.”

The fact that Elkins has continued winning since their meeting in Las Vegas has helped ease the frustration and bolstered Bektic’s confidence even more heading into this weekend’s matchup with Pepey.

“He’s a top guy and it definitely let’s me know where I’m at; that I’m the real deal too,” he said of Elkins, who has since picked up a split decision win over Dennis Bermudez and a second-round submission victory over Michael Johnson two weeks ago, running his winning streak to six.

“I made a mistake, but it’s OK. Mistakes happen and I’ll get my shot again. I’ll overcome it and be alright,” added Bektic. “I’m very excited to be back on a great card. I’m very excited to be fighting a great opponent and excited to showcase my skills.

“I’m very relaxed, I’m having fun with it and I’m not thinking about a particular result. I’m going to go out there and perform like I have been during training camp and I believe that will be enough to secure a lot of things."

