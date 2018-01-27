News

Bills C Eric Wood to retire due to neck injury

Bills center Eric Wood will retire from the NFL because of a neck injury, he announced Friday.

Wood said in a statement released by the team that the injury was diagnosed during his season-ending physical.

"After consultation with Dr. (Andrew) Cappuccino and other physicians, I was informed that I was no longer cleared to play football, even with surgery or futher treatment," Wood said.



Scout Fantasy Sports was first to report the news earlier Friday. ESPN and WGNZ characterized it as a condition that has worsened over time.

According to the Buffalo News, Wood held off on announcing his decision in case he got the call to participate in this weekend's Pro Bowl.



Wood, 31, has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Bills after they selected him with the 28th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Louisville.

Wood initially played right guard in Buffalo but has been the team's center since the 2011 season, making the Pro Bowl in 2015.

He saw his 2009 and 2016 seasons end prematurely due to broken legs but has been a reliable cog for the Bills, who signed him to a two-year extension through 2019 last August.



