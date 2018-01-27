P.K. Subban talks $10 million donation, 2017 playoff run on The Daily Show

P.K. Subban touched on everything from backyard ice rinks to charity donations during his appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Wednesday night.

Subban, who was recently named the Central Division All-Star captain for the second consecutive year, pledged to donate $10 million over seven years to Montreal's Childrens Hospital in September 2015. The hospital called it "the largest philanthropic commitment by a sports figure in Canadian history" and the amount rounds out to over 15 percent of Subban's salary.

In addition to the donation, Subban will work with the hospital throughout his seven-year commitment, where its atrium is named after the former Habs player.



Subban discussed with Noah his experiences that led to making the donation.

"I got to know a little boy named Alex Shapiro through my old minor hockey coach... I was actually in touch with him until literally his last moments before he passed away," Subban said.

"For me that made me want to give back in a different way and really have a significant impact. Not just give back where everyone can say 'wow that's great' but give back where it could actually make a difference. When I was presented the opportunity to do something like this with the $10 million donation to the hospital in Montreal, I didn't even think twice about it."

After the Preds' Stanley Cup playoff run last season, Subban said the children at the hospital played a large role in motivating him to go all the way.

"That's all I could think about when we got to that conference and when we won the Western Conference Finals. I'm like man, I'm gonna have the chance to bring the Cup back to that hospital and those kids," Subban said. "I remember their faces and how upset they were when i was traded. I'm like man, I got an opportunity to bring that Cup back, that's gonna be awesome. And then we lost and it sucked but we have an opportunity to do it this year."

The star defenceman is hoping that this year will be different.

"I've never wanted to win so badly in my career because I think that everybody in that locker room deserves it," Subban said. "They've given me every opportunity to be successful but we've given each other that opportunity and I think that's why we ended up in the Cup Final last year. What sucked about it was we didn't win."