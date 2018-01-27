MLB trade rumors: Marlins' big trade with Brewers finally gives Miami a win

Thursday’s big trade with the Brewers means that the Marlins have now shipped out the entirety of their outfield. And while their returns on the trades of Marcell Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton engendered strong criticism, the deal Miami struck with Milwaukee brings a group of legit prospects and gives their beleaguered fanbase something, however small, to cheer.

Miami is still far from doing anything that constitutes a rebuild, but instead of liquefying assets like the deals with the Cardinals and Yankees, they executed a proper trade Thursday. In fact, they nailed this one. The Marlins swapped Christian Yelich for four prospects from a deep Brewers system, each of whom has the potential for major league impact in the near future.

Here’s a look at who is headed to Miami:

Lewis Brinson, OF

Brinson is probably the jewel of this deal on the surface, though the three other players might be quietly just as valuable in the long term. But for now, Brinson has major league experience and can claim a spot on the Marlins’ 25-man roster easily. Before the trade, Brinson was considered the top prospect among a bevy of exciting Milwaukee farmhands, no small feat in an organization with a glut of quality outfielders even before they traded for Yelich and signed Lorenzo Cain.

Even if he never develops his hit tool beyond the league-average level, Brinson may have his greatest impact on the Marlins roster because of his defense. He’s fast and has a strong arm, and a rival National League scout who spoke with Sporting News described him as “a big time defender with a chance to hit and lots of 6s and 5s in his profile.” These designations mean he rates as pretty well above average on the standard 20-80 scale used by scouts. Though Brinson hit only .106 for the big league club last year, he hit .331 with 13 home runs in just 76 games in Triple-A in 2017.

Monte Harrison, OF

A second-round pick in the 2014 draft, Harrison has a high ceiling. But his development was slowed by injuries. First, a lower leg injury sidelined him for nine months in 2015, and then a broken hamate bone in Harrison’s left wrist cost him half his 2016 season.

These injuries make for a risky package, the rival NL scout said, but 2017 was a breakthrough season for the young outfielder — and a fully healthy one — so Harrison can continue his development in the upper minors in 2018. The rival scout described him as an “uber athlete,” and it fits. Harrison, who boasts well above average speed, raw power, and arm strength, was a multi-sport stud in high school.

Jordan Yamamoto, P

Yamamoto was a top-30 prospect in the robust Brewers system, and he had been on a fairly quick rise through the minors. Last year, in the High-A Carolina League, Yamamoto had a 25.2 percent strikeout rate and walked batters less than 7 percent of the time while holding them to a .221 average. He has a three-pitch mix of a low-90s fastball, changeup and a curveball that flirts with an elite-level spin rate. The biggest question for Yamamoto will be whether he develops as a back of the rotation starter or as a reliever. Either way, the Marlins nabbed an arm with high potential.

Isan Diaz, 2B/SS

Diaz, a middle infielder from the same town in Puerto Rico as Javier Baez, has a similar potential for impacting a game the way his Cubs counterpart does. And like Baez in his first look in the majors, Diaz needs to develop breaking pitch recognition and cut down on his strikeout rate, but he possesses showstopper power potential. In the Carolina League last year, Diaz whiffed 121 times in 110 games, but he’s also patient. He had a near 14 percent walk rate in 2017, and his minor league average has sat around 12 percent. And as for Diaz’s ability to be a bopper, he launched 20 home runs in the Midwest League in 2016 and 13 last year in a season truncated by a wrist injury.

The potential for Diaz to be a high impact middle infielder is real, and the rival NL scout is sold on his power, telling Sporting News, “I buy his ability and he will hit for big pop. If he can manage his strike zone, he can really tap into his power potential, and it’ll stand out.”

Other than Brinson, most of the haul the Marlins got for Yelich is an investment for beyond 2018, but this trade represents a break from simply dumping high-salary players for a marginal return. In dealing with the Brewers, they have taken a situation in which they were thought to have little leverage and still managed to grab a sturdy group of top-tier prospects. The hope for Marlins fans will be that their new ownership and front office can build on this and make it a trend.