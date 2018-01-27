SuperSport United have announced the signing of Mogakolodi Ngele on a six-month loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns.

SuperSport United loan Mogakolodi Ngele from Mamelodi Sundowns

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Bidvest Wits, but he was recalled by his parent club before the start of the current campaign.

However, he struggled to break into the Sundowns starting line-up, making a single appearance for Pitso Mosimane's men this season.

Matsatsantsa took to their social media platforms to announce the Botswana international as their player.



.@SuperSportFC is pleased to announce the signing of Botswana international midfielder Mogakolodi Ngele from @Masandawana on a six-month loan deal #SkeemaMatsatsantsa pic.twitter.com/rNccofs6F1

— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) January 26, 2018



SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews said the club needed an experienced attacking player following the departure of Jeremy Brockie to the Brazilians.

He said the fact that Bradley Grobler is currently injured was also the determining factor in bringing Ngele on board.

"Since the departure of Jeremy Brockie to Sundowns, and with Bradley Grobler injured, we need some experience upfront to help bring some of our youngsters through," said Matthews in a statement.

"The same way Yeye has helped Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule, our hope is that Mogakolodi can be that player, he has an amazing record, winning trophies wherever he goes and making critical contributions in big games," he said.

According to Matthews, Ngele's stay could be extended at the end of his loan deal should he be a success for the next six months.

"He will be with us for the remainder of the season and if successful we will see what we can do to extend his stay,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane giants also confirmed that both Clayton Daniels and Reneilwe Letsholonyane have signed new deals.



.@SuperSportFC midfielder @reneilwe06 and defender Clayton Daniels have been rewarded for their contribution to the club’s success with contract extensions #SkeemaMatsatsantsa pic.twitter.com/vUvZf4XbQq

— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) January 26, 2018



“Yeye and Clayton have shown tremendous commitment to the club and have been heavily involved in our success over the last few years," Matthews said.

"Players like them are few & far between both have had long careers and just seem to keep going and going. They both represent the ambitions and vision of the club, with fantastic performances and an eye on the development of younger players. It is a pleasure to reward their efforts with contract extensions," concluded Matthews.