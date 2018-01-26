Kohli digs in to break Dhoni record

Virat Kohli broke MS Dhoni's record for the most Test runs as India captain on day three of the final match of the series at the Wanderers.
Kohli played a skipper's knock in such tough batting conditions, passing Dhoni's tally of 3454 as the tourists built a handy lead on Friday.
The classy Kohli showed his strength of character to hang in there on a surface which provided a major examination, with extreme movement off the seam and swing to go with indifferent bounce.
Kohli struck six boundaries in a patient 41, falling in the afternoon session when Kagiso Rabada cleaned him up with an unplayable delivery.
India were 134-5 when Kohli departed, leading by 127 in Johannesburg.