Black Caps bring in Taylor and Blundell for decider

Ross Taylor and Tom Blundell will replace Colin Munro and Glenn Phillips for New Zealand's Twenty20 international decider against Pakistan on Sunday.

Munro misses out due to a hamstring injury, so former captain Taylor comes back into the side at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Wicketkeeper Phillips has been released from the squad to play in the domestic 50-over competition due to a shortage of runs, Blundell getting the nod a year after his only previous T20 appearance for the Black Caps at the same venue.

"Colin picked up a minor injury during the match at Eden Park and, with a busy schedule coming up, we want to make sure he gets it right before getting back on the field," selector Gavin Larsen said.

"We'll assess Colin ahead of Monday when we announce the squad to go to Australia and, at this stage, we are optimistic he'll be available.

"It's a luxury to be able to bring someone of Ross's experience into the squad as his replacement."

Australia head coach Mike Hesson said of Phillips' omission: "After discussion with Glenn, we felt he'd benefit from going back and continuing to evolve his game with Auckland.

"Glenn has a big future, but at this point in time we both think continuing to get experience on the domestic scene is the right move."