MLB: Brewers acquire Yelich from Marlins

The Milwaukee Brewers boosted their outfield with the acquisition of MLB Silver Slugger Award winner Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins.

Brewers acquire Yelich from Marlins

Yelich was dealt to Milwaukee in exchange for three of the Brewers' top 14 prospects and four overall, including 23-year-old outfielder Lewis Brinson, Isan Diaz, Monte Harrison and Jordan Yamamoto.

Yelich was a Gold Glove winner in 2014 and won a Silver Slugger in 2016.

He had a slash line of .282/.369/.439 last year with 18 home runs and 81 RBIs.

The 26-year-old joins a crowded outfield in Milwaukee with Ryan Braun in left, Keon Broxton in center and Domingo Santana in right field.

Milwaukee may now try to move one of those players to bolster their starting pitching rotation.

"We are pleased to be able to add a young, talented player like Christian to our organisation," Brewers general manager David Stearns said.

"In a relatively brief time, Christian has emerged as one of the most skilled players in the league on both sides of the ball. It is rare when an organisation gets a chance to acquire a player with Christian's talents at this stage in his career, and we are excited to add him to our team.

"Parting with the type of talent we traded is never an easy decision, and we wish Lewis, Monte, Isan and Jordan nothing but the best with the Marlins."

The Brewers also agreed to a five-year deal with former Kansas City Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain, who made his MLB debut with Milwaukee in 2010.

The Marlins have jettisoned their entire starting outfield from last season with Giancarlo Stanton dealt to the New York Yankees and Marcell Ozuna now with the St Louis Cardinals.

Second baseman Dee Gordon was traded to the Seattle Mariners in December.

Yelich will first face his now-former team on April 19 when the Marlins begin a four-game series at Miller Park.