NBA: Officials union accepts Kevin Durant's apology

Omnisport
Omnisport

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has made his peace with NBA referees.

NBA officials union accepts Kevin Durant's apology

NBA officials union accepts Kevin Durant's apology

Durant apologised this week for his conduct during Tuesday's 123-112 win over the New York Knicks.

The 29-year-old was ejected with just under three minutes remaining in the game, and later claimed referee James Williams had targeted him during the contest.

However, Durant later told reporters: "I wish I had handled that better obviously but it was kind of a heat-of-the-moment for me. I could be better. It was a great learning experience for me though.

"I wasn't getting picked on. I was being a diva. I've got to just own up to it. I watched it when I got home. I was wondering why he was coming at me so hard but then I watched the plays I was like, 'yeah, I looked like a jerk out there.' 

"It was bad. Luckily we won and we can move past it and I kind of owned up to it. I'll be better next time.

"I wish I could apologise to James because that was out of my character."

And the official Twitter account for NBA referees posted: "Apology accepted. This is the kind of common ground we hope to achieve when the NBRA [National Basketball Referees Association] meets with the @TheNBPA [National Basketball Players Association] next month."

