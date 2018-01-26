Joakim Noah abruptly leaves Knicks for 'personal reasons'

Knicks center Joakim Noah, his playing time near zero with two-plus years remaining on a four-year, $72 million contract, abruptly left the team in Denver for what the Knicks called "personal reasons," the New York Post reported Thursday.

Noah won’t be with the team as it faces the Nuggets on Thursday and then closes out a six-game Western Conference trip Friday in Phoenix against the Suns, coach Jeff Hornacek said.

When pressed, Hornacek added: “We’re not going to comment on that stuff. Personal reasons, he won’t be with us for a couple of games. He works hard to keep himself in shape. He’s professional that way. It’s always tough when you want to play."

Noah, 32, signed the now largely untradeable contract in the summer of 2016, when Phil Jackson was the Knicks' president. Now, with a glut of big men on current president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry's roster, the 11-year veteran has appeared in only seven games this season, averaging 5.7 minutes, 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds.

The Knicks summoned 6-7 rookie shooting guard Damyean Dotson from the G League to take Noah's spot on the roster.