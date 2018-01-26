Tennys Sandgren has issued an apology for an offensive tweet he posted about a visit to a gay club in 2012.

Tennys Sandgren apologizes for offensive tweet

The American made a surprise run to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, having never gone beyond round one of a Grand Slam before, but his performance has been overshadowed by controversial social media activity.

Sandgren denied links to the alt-right movement on Twitter and later took aim at the media, accusing reporters of "perpetuating propaganda machines."

The 26-year-old this week deleted all his previous activity on Twitter except one retweet from November 2013.

One deleted post read that a trip to a gay club had "left his eyes bleeding" and Sandgren has apologized for his comments.



In regards to the gay club tweet from 2012, I used poor and harsh words to describe a bad experience, and is not indicative of how I feel about the people in that community. To everyone I offended with that, pls accept my apology

— Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) January 25, 2018



On Wednesday, Serena Williams had called for Sandgren to apologize, writing: "I don't need or want one. But there is an entire group of people that deserves an apology."