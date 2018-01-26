It's hard to become a head coach in the NFL. It's even harder to stay one.

Ranking 2018 NFL coaching hires: Jon Gruden to Raiders heads another strong class

Consider three guys who got a job just two years ago — Chip Kelly, Ben McAdoo and Mike Mularkey — are no longer in their current positions. Meanwhile, Doug Pederson has gone from the Class of 2016 to Super Bowl 52 wiith the Eagles.

Those who were hired last year set a higher standard. Sean McVay (Rams), Sean McDermott (Bills) and Doug Marrone (Jaguars) helped end three teams' long playoff droughts. Kyle Shanahan (49ers) and Anthony Lynn (Chargers) both had promising finishes to '17. Vance Joseph (Broncos) got a reprieve to see if he can still live up to his high expectations.

The league is welcoming seven new hires in 2018. For four of them, this is the first time they've been promoted to this level anywhere. There's one obvious standout — the man returning to the Raiders with a ring on his hand and redemption on his mind.

Weighing the potenital immediate impact with his new team and the prospects of long-term successing, here's ranking a strong current class from solid in Tenessee to spectacular in Oakland:

7. Mike Vrabel, Titans

Age: 42

Previous position: Texans defensive coordinator

Tennessee just got to the playoffs after nine long seasons and won a game there with Mularkey, but decided to go a little big-name hunting. It ends up with a rising young star, but at the cost of losing a savvy defensive coordinator and causing yet another staff change for Marcus Mariota.

6. Pat Shurmur, Giants

Age: 52

Previous position: Vikings offensive coordinator

5. Josh McDaniels, Colts (reported)

Age: 41

Previous/current position: Patriots offensive coordinator

4. Steve Wilks, Cardinals

Age: 48

Previous position: Panthers defesnive coordinator

3. Matt Patricia, Lions

Age: 43

Previous/current position: Patriots defensive coordinator

2. Matt Nagy, Bears

Age: 39

Previous position: Chiefs offensive coordinator

1. Jon Gruden, Raiders

Age: 54

Previous position: Monday Night Football analyst

x