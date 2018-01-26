Some Eagles fans faced scrutiny after their behavior before, during and after the team's NFC championship game win over the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field, and now some fans are trying to make things right.

Eagles fans donate to Vikings charity to make up for obnoxious behavior

Philadelphia fans donated more than $10,000 to Vikings coach Mike Zimmer's foundation as a way to apologize for their poor behavior during Sunday's game. The behavior from Eagles fans ranged from dumping beer on Vikings fans to picking fights and throwing bottles at team buses, and even went as far as allegedly punching a police horse.

However, it appears some fans from Philadelphia are making up for that hostility as the Mike Zimmer Foundation announced on Twitter that it received nearly $11,000 in donations accompanied with "heartfelt apologies" for how Vikings fans were treated.



While we may have our differences, we give credit where it's due... @eagles fans have donated nearly 11k to MZF with heartfelt apologies for how SOME of their fans treated @vikings in Philly. This is amazing! We promise we will change some lives with this money! Thank you!

— MZFOUNDATION (@ZimFoundation) January 24, 2018



One Eagles fan wrote: "From Philadelphia with love – truly sorry for the way Vikings fans were treated in our city. We look forward to meeting you guys in the playoffs for years to come!"

Zimmer's daughter, Corri Zimmer White, runs her father's foundation and said it's nice when fans from across the league come together to make a positive impact.

"We may not have gotten the warmest welcome in (Philadelphia) or the outcome that we wanted," Zimmer White told the team's website. "But it’s cool to see when football fans from different teams come together to do some good."

According to the foundation's website, the Mike Zimmer Foundation was created in honor of his late wife, Vikki, who died in 2009 unexpectedly of natural causes. The organization works primarily with children to distribute scholarships and to host football camps with children's hospitals.