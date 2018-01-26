Philippe Coutinho has been named on the bench for Barcelona's Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg with Espanyol as he nears his debut for the Catalan giants.

Coutinho on Barcelona bench for Espanyol visit

The Brazil international joined Barca from Liverpool at the start of the month in a club-record deal potentially worth a reported €160million.

He was already suffering with a thigh problem upon signing, with Barca expecting him to miss three weeks of action.

But, having been named in the squad for the first time, the 25-year-old could make his Blaugrana bow from the bench against Espanyol, who visit Camp Nou with a 1-0 lead.

Fellow new signing Yerry Mina is also among the Barca substitutes for the first time following his switch from Palmeiras.