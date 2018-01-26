Henrikh Mkhitaryan is looking forward to getting started at Arsenal and linking up with “assist king” Mesut Ozil.

Mkhitaryan excited by Arsenal link up with 'assist king' Ozil

The Gunners new boy was unable to make his debut during a midweek Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea having already graced the competition with Manchester United this season.

He was, however, an interested spectator as Arsene Wenger’s side secured a 2-1 victory over their London rivals to book another day out at Wembley and a shot at major silverware.

While Mkhitaryan will play no part in that quest, he is in a position to aid another push for a top-four finish in the Premier League and is excited about joining the ranks of playmaking talent at Emirates Stadium.

He told Arsenal Player: "Here at Arsenal I know that lots of players move a lot and it’s incredible the way [the team] plays. I will do my best to assist them as well.

"I think it will be really fun to play alongside Ozil. Everyone knows he’s a fantastic player, he’s an assist king! I look forward to it.

"[I admire] his intelligence, the way that he can understand the game, reads the game, plus the way he gives pace to the game and of course his final decision."

World Cup winner Ozil has contributed another six assists to the Arsenal cause this season, having proved to be a reliable source of creativity throughout his time in north London.

Mkhitaryan has also shown during his time in England that he can be a useful asset in that department.

He provided five assists across all competitions for United last season, as he helped the Red Devils to three trophies, and opened the current campaign with a flurry of six opportunities created for grateful team-mates.

With the likes of Ozil and Mkhitaryan at their disposal, Arsenal now need to ensure that they have the necessary firepower to make the most of the chances which come their way.

Alexandre Lacazette will be hoping to benefit from a bolstered supply line, while Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another prolific frontman who remains a top target during the current transfer window.