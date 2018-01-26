Arsenal January transfer news LIVE: Latest Aubameyang bid knocked back

Arsenal's latest Auba bid rejected

Arsenal have seen a second approach for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang knocked back, according to Bild.

The Gunners opened the bidding at €50 million but are yet to meet Dortmund's demands.

The Bundesliga side are looking to generate around €70m from the sale of a prized asset and will not be talked into dropping that asking price.

Wenger happy with or without Aubameyang

Arsene Wenger has suggested he is happy if Arsenal do not manage to sign Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the January transfer window closes.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Gabon international Aubameyang following the departure of Alexis Sanchez to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Arsenal send Nwakali out on loan

Arsenal youngster Kelechi Nwakali has been sent out on loan to Dutch second-tier side MVV Maastricht, the club announced .

The 19-year-old spent the first part of the season with VVV Venlo in the Dutch top flight but will move down a division in an attempt to find regular playing time.

Lucas believes Spurs could be right move

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lucas Moura believes a transfer to Tottenham could be the right move for him, according to Sky Sports News.

The 25-year-old has been told he can leave the Ligue 1 club, with PSG ready to sell for a fee in the region of £23 million.

Lucas has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, among several other European clubs.

Wenger: Alexis move brought 'clarity'

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal now have "clarity" and can regain focus after Alexis Sanchez's switch to Manchester United.

Sanchez's future had long been a hot topic, with the Chilean refusing to sign a new contract and attracting interest from both United and Manchester City .

De Bruyne: City fine without Alexis

Alexis Sanchez may have turned down Manchester City for neighbours Manchester United but Kevin De Bruyne and the runaway Premier League leaders are unfazed.

Sanchez had been tipped to join Pep Guardiola at City before the Chile international forward opted to leave Arsenal for United in a blockbuster deal.

Belgian midfielder De Bruyne – who signed a new contract through to 2023 – insisted City are fine without the former Barcelona star.

Dortmund reject second Aubameyang bid

Borussia Dortmund have rejected a second approach from Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to BBC Sport .

The Gabon international has reportedly agreed terms with the Gunners, who are keen to add another striker in the current window.

But despite Arsenal upping their bid to £43.6 million on Wednesday, Dortmund were unmoved and continue to hold out for a deal worth more than £50m.

Athletic eye Monreal return

Athletic Club are weighing up a January move for Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal, according to Mundo Deportivo .

With Athletic centre-back Aymeric Laporte set to complete a €65 million move to Manchester City , the Basque outfit are set to be left short at the back.

And former Bilbao star Monreal is being targeted as a replacement alongside Real Sociedad's Inigo Martinez.

Spurs unlikely to sign Lucas Moura

Tottenham are not expecting to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura during the January transfer window, according to ESPN .

Lucas Moura is eager to leave PSG this winter and has been told to find a new club by coach Unai Emery , with Real Betis the latest to show an interest.

Spurs are also keen on the Brazilian, but are not planning a January move for a player who has also been targeted by Arsenal and Manchester United.

Arsenal target Maycon deal

Arsenal are considering an approach for Corinthians midfielder Maycon, with a view to a summer transfer, claims The Sun .

The 20-year-old has been watched regularly by Arsenal scouts and appears to have demonstrated enough to persuade the Premier League club to step up their interest.

Maycon, who has also been linked with Napoli, could cost around £9 million, with Corinthians keen to have him back on loan.

Roma open Carrasco talks

Roma are in talks to sign Atletico Madrid attacker Yannick Carrasco on loan with a view to a permanent deal, claims Calciomercato.com .

Arsenal and Chelsea had been linked with a move for Carrasco following reports Atletico are looking to offload the Belgium international.

But, with Edin Dzeko set to join Chelsea, Roma have moved for Carrasco and will offer €25 million to sign the 24-year-old permanently at the end of his loan.

Betis to offer €18m for Lucas Moura

Real Betis are ready to make an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura, according to Le Parisien .

Lucas has been told to find a new club by PSG coach Unai Emery , and he has been linked with Premier League trio Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham.

The Brazilian reportedly turned down a loan move to Betis in December, but his agent was invited to watch the game at home to Barcelona last weekend.

That has reportedly helped to boost Betis’ chances of signing Lucas and they are now prepared to offer an initial €18 million, with add-ons taking the deal to €30m.