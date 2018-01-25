Roger Federer to play doubles match with Bill Gates

Tennis icon Roger Federer and software tycoon Bill Gates will form a doubles pairing in a charity match in March.

Federer – a 19-time grand slam champion – will take to the court alongside Microsoft co-founder Gates at "Match for Africa 5" in San Jose on March 5.

The Australian Open and Wimbledon titleholder will team up with Gates against American Jack Sock and television personality Savannah Guthrie in a one-set doubles match at the SAP Center, with net proceedings benefiting the Roger Federer Charitable Fund/Roger Federer Foundation.

Federer, who played a charity match with Gates in Seattle last year, will then face world No. 9 Sock in a best-of-three-sets exhibition clash.

"I believe in the power of people. We know that a good education is a decisive factor to empower children by allowing them to take their future into their own hands," said Federer, whose foundation has already donated $36 million to support children's education in Africa.

"With my foundation, we want to provide one million children with the opportunity for a quality education by the end of 2018. The Match for Africa Five in San Jose will help us reach our ambitious goals.

"I am very grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with Bill Gates, who in my opinion is the world's leading philanthropist."



I noticed the ball went out but yes, very intimidating @SavannahGuthrie .. @BillGates and I will be ready with our game faces #MatchForAfrica https://t.co/nWG4xKtNOu



— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 25, 2018



Gates added: "Roger and I are 1-0 as a doubles pair after last year’s event, so I'm hoping we can keep the streak alive while raising money for an important cause.

"Roger might have a few more Grand Slam titles than I do, but we share a belief that all children deserve a world-class education. His Match for Africa events are a fun way to help make that happen."

Federer is preparing for a semifinal clash with Korean star Hyeon Chung at the Australian Open.