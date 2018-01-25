Russell Westbrook threw shade at newly minted All-Stars Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard Tuesday while saying teammate Paul George should have been selected to the Western Conference team.

Damian Lillard disappointed in Russell Westbrook's negative All-Star comments

Westbrook's "[players] complaining about getting snubbed" comment was believed to be directed at Lillard, who responded Wednesday to the "disappointing" remarks.

"I respect Russ a lot, so it was kind of disappointing to see him say that," Lillard said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "Because he's played against me, he's played against our team, he knows what I've accomplished. Not just this year, but over my career. So it was a little bit disappointing, but I know that I earned my spot this year. And that's pretty much what it is: I earned my spot."

Lillard has been vocal on social media the past two seasons after not making the All-Star team despite better scoring numbers than his All-Star seasons from 2013-15.

While Lillard was not pleased with Westbrook's comments to the media, George was glad to see his teammate stick up for him.

"We were actually joking before he went up there and I'm like 'Nah, Russ, man, just let it go, let it go Russ, it is what it is, I wasn't picked,' and he was like, 'Nah, man, P that's messed up. I'm gonna tell them something about that,' George told ESPN.

"It was awesome for a teammate to have your back and to stand up. And to be honest, he should be a starter. He's been the MVP, been the best player at his position. He should've been a starter. But that's another story. But the fact Russ had my back, that's my guy forever, and it's more apparent what this decision needs to be made when it comes down to it."

George is averaging a respectable 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, but the Thunder's slow start to the season likely cost him an All-Star selection.

Lillard is averaging 25.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds on the season and believes team success can be everything despite the All-Star Game being individually focused.

"For me, it just feels like I've had to earn this one for three years. Really appreciative of it," Lillard said. "A lot of it is due to our team's success. I think if we had been at this point the last two or three years, I probably would have had two more [selections] ... I think this one is a little bit different because I'm on a different team, a completely different role on this team, so I kind of had to go get it. I had to wait my turn."

MORE:

Russell Westbrook says Paul George should be All-Star, throws shade at Kevin Durant

