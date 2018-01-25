'We got Mkhitaryan in' - Wenger happy with Arsenal squad amid Aubameyang links

Arsene Wenger suggested he is happy if Arsenal do not manage to sign Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the January transfer window closes.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Gabon international Aubameyang following the departure of Alexis Sanchez to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Goal reported on Sunday that the Gunners' transfer chiefs Ivan Gazidis, Sven Mislintat and Huss Fahmy were in Germany to open formal negotiations with Dortmund over a transfer .

Wenger also effectively confirmed on Tuesday that Arsenal are interested in signing Aubameyang but claimed that any possible deal is not close to completion

However, it remains uncertain if Arsenal will be able to reach an agreement with Dortmund, who reportedly value Aubameyang in the region of €65million.

Asked about the Dortmund forward following Wednesday's 2-1 win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-finals, Wenger told reporters: "The best is I don't talk about that because it wouldn't help.

"I think if something happens it happens, if it doesn't happen then we are strong enough to focus on the players we have and focus on the job with the players we have.

"I am perfectly happy with the players I have. We got Mkhitaryan in and I have a strong squad."

Aubameyang, who has missed Dortmund's past two matches amid uncertainty over his future, has scored 21 goals in all competitions.

The win over Chelsea set Arsenal up with a league cup final against Manchester City in February.

The Gunners are also trying to close the gap on the Premier League's top four and Wenger believes that the end of the Sanchez saga has cleared some of the "uncertainty" at the club .

Arsenal, sitting sixth in the league table, currently are five points back of fourth-placed Liverpool.