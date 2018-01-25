CHAN 2018 Group D Wrap: Anguish for Cameroon, Burkina Faso as Congo, Angola go through

While Cameroon and Burkina Faso have been sent packing, Angola and Burkina Faso were all smiles on the final day of action in Group D of the ongoing African Nations Championship.

Having lost their opening two matches, Cameroon picked their first point on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso.

But the Stallions were the first to open the scoring at Stade Ibn Batouta, Tangier.

Mohamed Sidney Sylla had the easiest jobs of prodding home a rebound for the opener two minutes to half-time after goalkeeper Derick Fru Anye spilled Wend Panga Arnauld Bambara's cross.

Seven minutes after the break, Patrick Moukoko Moussombo brought Cameroon level after tapping in from close range.

The point, however, came little too late as the Indomitable Lions finished bottom of the group, one place and one mark below the third-placed Stallions.

It is the first time Cameroon fail to go past the group stage, having progressed in their preceding appearances in 2012 and 2016.

At Stade Adrar, Agadir, meanwhile, Congo and Angola played out a goalless draw to seal their qualification to the next round.

The Red Devils, who beat Cameroon and Burkina Faso 1-0 and 2-0 respectively in their opening two games, finished top of the group, while the Palancas Negras came second.

For their next assignments, Congo will face 2014 champions Libya in Sunday's quarter-final, same day 2011 runners-up Angola take on Nigeria.