The Socceroos finally have a coach to take them to the World Cup with the appointment of experienced Dutch manager Bert Van Marwijk.

Bert Van Marwijk appointed Socceroos coach for World Cup in Russia

It is understood the 65-year-old has signed a short-term contract that expires after the tournament in Russia, with Football Federation Australia set to reveal the long-term plans in the near-future.

Van Marwijk most recently led Australia's Asian rivals Saudi Arabia to World Cup qualification but resigned after a number of his staff were sacked and negotiations for a new contract broke down.

The Saudis took on the Socceroos in the recent qualification campaign meaning Van Marwijk will have knowledge of the green and gold squad and their tactics.

"I know a lot about the players and how the team has been playing after coaching against them for the two World Cup qualifiers, in 2016 and in June last year," Van Marwijk said.



"I have also been impressed by the national team set-up that the FFA has developed over the past few years.



"I want to thank Steven Lowy, David Gallop and (FFA’s Head of National Performance) Luke Casserly for the confidence they have shown in me.



"My response to them has been that we are not going to Russia just to be competitive. I want to win our matches."

Van Marwijk's managerial achievements include taking the Netherlands to the World Cup final in 2010 and winning the 2002 UEFA Cup with Feyenoord.

His first task will be to start scouting potential squad members ahead of Australia's friendlies against Norway and Colombia in late March.

The Socceroos have been drawn in group C for the World Cup alongside France, Peru and Denmark.

MORE:

The Covert Agent: Central Coast set to lose out on Apostolos Giannou

| The Covert Agent: Melbourne Victory angry with Mark Milligan's agent, move to Middle East not confirmed

