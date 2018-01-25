Roethlisberger: Steelers playoff loss not Tomlin's fault

Star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wants people to know the Pittsburgh Steelers' AFC divisional round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars was not Mike Tomlin's fault.

Many blamed the Steelers' poor performance in the 45-42 loss to the Jaguars at Heinz Field on a lack of team discipline and simply showing up not ready to play.

There was also blame on head coach Tomlin but Roethlisberger does not see it that way.

"I [don't] necessarily agree with that," Roethlisberger told ESPN. "I think he knows how to coach us and knows how to coach each individual guy and each position, so I don't believe in that."

For the Steelers quarterback, the reason for the loss two weeks ago came down to Pittsburgh's lacklustre performance.

"I think guys were focused and ready to go," Roethlisberger said. "We weren't the best on that day."

Roethlisberger threw for 469 yards and five touchdowns in the loss, but the Steelers fell 21-0 down to start the playoff game and the veteran was only four-of-seven passing for 32 yards with an interception in the first quarter.

The Steelers were great in the second half, but it was how they dug themselves in a hole early which sealed their fate.

As for Tomlin, Roethlisberger is looking forward to continuing to work with his head coach and get back into a position to win again next season.

"We communicate well with each other," Roethlisberger said. "We've been here for a long time together. I don't know how many head coaches and quarterbacks have worked together as long together as we have. That just helps when it comes to communicating. When it comes to coaches and plays and anything like that, it's beneficial."