NFL Draft 2018: AFC scout expects Baker Mayfield to be top-10 pick

Scouts are torn on whether Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is more Johnny Manziel or Russell Wilson, but one AFC evaluator expects him to be a high pick despite the doubts surrounding the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner.

“I’ll be shocked if he falls out of the top 10,” the scout told TexasFootball.com's David Ubben. “Don’t be surprised if somebody falls in love and trades up to go get him.”

Mayfield threw for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns as a senior for the Sooners this past season. He led Oklahoma to their second straight College Football Playoff appearance and soared up draft boards this season with his improved play in the pocket.

Despite a 70.5 percent completion rate in 2017 and 68.5 in his career, some still wonder whether he will be an effective NFL quarterback. Part of the reason for that are the similarities he has with former Browns QB Johnny Manziel.

Mayfield has had similar issues off the field as Manziel. Mayfield was arrested prior to the 2017 season when he attempted to run away from police officers while intoxicated. He also did not start a game against West Virginia after he was caught on TV screaming expletives and grabbing his groin region in a game the week before against Kansas.

The 22-year-old though insists he is not Manziel, on the field or off of it.

“Everybody wants to portray the bad boy, the Johnny Manziel stuff, but I love the game of football,” Mayfield told the Denver Post Tuesday. “There’s no doubt about that. I’m an emotional player. I do anything it takes to win. I love being around my teammates and I love leading and having responsibility."

Teams will have to come to grips with Mayfield's intensity if they want to draft him, but it appears at least one scout is far more enthralled with his skills on the field than his problems on and off of it.

“All that stuff is not a big deal, but when we met with him, what we wanted to know is if he thought it was a big deal. Moreso the crotch stuff and the offseason incident,” an AFC scout said. “His attitude on all that in retrospect can kind of tell you if you’re going to have to be dealing with this for years to come.”