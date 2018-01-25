For those of us who mildly obsess over every single Hall of Fame class, it's never too early to start thinking about next year's group of first-timers.

Handicapping the 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

The class of 2018 has two newcomers who made their plans for Cooperstown's July induction ceremony months ago — Chipper Jones and Jim Thome — but what about the newbies in the class of 2019?

MORE: SN's Ryan Fagan explains his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot

Let's take a quick look at the top names for the next voting cycle.

Mariano Rivera, RP

Thoughts: Rivera is the best closer in MLB history, and nobody really argues that statement. He was brilliant in the regular season (11 seasons with a sub-2.00 ERA) and he was somehow even better in the postseason (0.70 ERA in 96 career playoff games). The Yankees' legend combines the best of Trevor Hoffman (longevity) and Billy Wagner (dominance), the two closers who have been on the ballot the past few years. He's an easy yes, even for voters like myself who have hesitations putting closers in the Hall.

Best guess: Rivera will almost certainly get at least 90 percent of the vote.

Roy Halladay, SP

Thoughts: The lanky right-hander had a brilliant 10-year peak, for both the Blue Jays and the Phillies; from 2002 through 2011, Halladay had a 2.97 ERA in 304 games (303 starts), won two Cy Young awards (one in each league) and finished in the top five in five other seasons. Oh, and he threw a no-hitter in his first-ever playoff start, in 2010. But struggles with control early in his career (4.95 ERA in 1998-2001) and injuries late in his career (5.15 ERA in 2012-13) make that 10-year peak pretty much his entire Hall of Fame case. His rate stats easily stack up to other Hall of Famers, but of the 65 starting pitchers currently in the Hall, only five have fewer innings than Halladay's 2,749 2/3. Halladay's tragic death in November 2017 — he died at 40 when the solo plane he was piloting crashed off the Florida coast — brought back fresh memories of his dominance on the mound.

Best guess: Halladay will have a plaque in Cooperstown, and it's very possible he gets elected in his first year on the ballot.

Todd Helton, 1B

Thoughts: Helton presents an interesting case, and the rise in support for his former Colorado teammate, Larry Walker, doesn't hurt his case. The first seven years of his career were kind of insane — average of 35 homers and 118 RBIs, to go with a .340/.434/.620 slash line — and though that power mostly disappeared after his Age 30 season (he never again topped 20 homers), he still topped a .300 average five times in his final nine seasons. Yes, Helton played his entire career in Colorado, but he finished with a career slash line of .316/.414/.539. You know how many players topped Helton in all three of those categories (average, on-base and slugging percentage)? Six. Those six: Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Rogers Hornsby, Stan Musial, Lou Gehrig and Jimmie Foxx. Yep.

Best guess: Helton won't get in on the first try. I'm guessing he's in the 25-40 percent range.

Andy Pettitte, SP

Thoughts: I'm genuinely curious to see how voters evalute Pettitte. He was a rotation horse for a long time, 15 years with the Yankees and three with the Astros, and a reliable starter in the postseason. Pettitte, who had five top-six Cy Young finishes, posted a 3.85 ERA in the regular season and a 3.81 ERA in 44 career playoff starts (4.06 ERA in 13 World Series starts, btw). His peak wasn't comparable to fellow ballot newbies Halladay or Roy Oswalt (or the average Hall of Fame starting pitcher), but he pitched far more innings (regular season and postseason) than either right-hander, and there's value there. It stands to reason that the folks who supported Jack Morris (254 wins, 3.90 regular-season ERA, 3.80 postseason ERA) will also support Pettitte (256 wins, 3.85, 3.81).

Best guess: I have no idea. Maybe somewhere between 15 and 40 percent of the vote?

Lance Berkman, 1B/OF

Thoughts: A college star at Rice, Berkman didn't become a regular in the majors until a couple of months into his Age 24 season, and he was done as a regular after his Age 35 season. That's not a super-long stretch by Hall of Fame standards, and it's why his counting-stat numbers (366 homers, 1,234 RBIs, 1,146 runs) fall short of others already in Cooperstown who played first base or outfield. Berkman, though, was a switch-hitter, which helps his case. And he did finish with a .406 OBP and have four seasons with an rWAR of at least 6.0 (two of those resulted in third-place MVP finishes).

Best guess: Berkman probably winds up in the 15-25 percent range

Roy Oswalt, SP

Thoughts: Oswalt was an outstanding pitcher from the moment he entered the big leagues; he had a 2.73 ERA as a rookie and a 3.21 ERA in his first 11 seasons in the majors, with six top-six finishes in the NL Cy Young voting. But here's the thing: Oswalt only threw 225 1/3 more innings than Johan Santana, and Santana is going to fall off the ballot in his first year. Santana's peak was a couple of years shorter, but it was better than Oswalt's peak: Santana won two Cy Young awards and had a 47.5 rWAR in his eight-year peak, compared with Oswalt's 48.8 in 11 years. Oswalt is absolutely a guy you'd want in your rotation, but his career totals make him borderline, at best.

Best guess: Twenty percent, tops. Might be a first-ballot casualty of a ballot crunch, though.

MORE: Ranking the 25 worst Hall of Fame selections ever

Other ballot newbies …

• Once upon a time, Miguel Tejada was arguably the best shortstop in the majors; he won the 2002 AL MVP and had 150 RBIs two years later for the Orioles. His PED connections — in 2009, he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about PEDs, and in 2013 he was suspended 105 games, effectively ending his career — probably squashed his chances of sticking around for Year Two on the ballot.

• Placido Polanco isn't going to wind up in Cooperstown, and he probably won't get more than a handful of votes on another crowded ballot, but let's take a moment to recognize that he had an outstanding career. He won a couple of Gold Gloves, made a couple of All-Star teams, posted an rWAR of 4.0 or better five times and finished with a better rWAR than Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski (41.3 to 36.2).

• If nicknames counted, Kevin Youkilis would be a first-ballot guy as "The Greek God of Walks." Alas, that's not a factor. His peak was short — he averaged a 5.4 rWAR from 2007 to 2011 — but he played a big role in Red Sox franchise history. He was a rookie on the 2004 team that won the club's first World Series since 1918 and hit .500 with three homers in the 2007 ALCS, helping Boston to yet another World Series championship.

• Derek Lowe was big part of those 2004 Red Sox — he tossed seven shutout innings in his World Series start — and had a much longer career than Youkilis. Lowe first made an impact in the bigs as Boston's closer (AL-best 42 saves in 2000) before transforming into a reliable starter. From 2002 to 2011, Lowe averaged 33 starts for the Red Sox, Dodgers and Braves, and posted a 4.01 ERA. His had an excellent career, but not a Hall of Fame career. And that's OK.

• Another nickname superstar, Travis "Pronk" Hafner was a feared slugger for four seasons — he averaged 32 homers and 108 RBIs with a .976 OPS from 2004-07 as Cleveland's DH — but a cavalcade of injuries kept him out of the David Ortiz/Edgar Martinez conversation. He only played more than 94 games once in his final six seasons. Honestly, with only 213 career homers, he might not even make the ballot, but we'll give him some love here.

• You probably remember Vernon Wells for that massive contract the Blue Jays gave him, and that clouds your memory of Wells. But before his deal became a punchline, Wells was a really good outfielder for Toronto; in his career, he won three Gold Gloves, topped 30 homers three times and topped 20 five other years. He won't (and shouldn't) hit the 5 percent minimum.

• Here's a guarantee: Michael Young will not get shut out of the voting (despite his career 24.2 rWAR), and you will hear the folks who vote for him use some combinations of the words leader and gritty. And that's fine. Young had a solid career; he was a seven-time All-Star, hit better than .300 seven times and topped 20 homers four times, while being a full-season starter at second base, at shortstop and at third base. He'll finish shy of 5 percent, though.