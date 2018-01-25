Carson Wentz may not be able to play in Super Bowl 52, but at least he has bragging rights in the jersey department.

Carson Wentz's jersey sales beat Tom Brady's

The Eagles quarterback topped NFL Shop's jersey sales this season, according to NFL.com.

Coming in second place is Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, with Dak Prescott, Antonio Brown and Ezekiel Elliott rounding out the top five.

Wentz will be sidelined when the Eagles take on Brady and the Patriots Feb. 4 due to a torn ACL.

Before his injury, he led Philadelphia to an 11-2 record with 3,296 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in his second season.

Nick Foles has taken over for Wentz in the postseason and will be at the helm for Super Bowl 52 in Minnesota.