Bradley Beal is excited to be selected to his first All-Star game, but he has more on his mind than accolades.

Wizards need to start living up to expectations, Bradley Beal says

When interviewed Tuesday by TNT, Beal was asked if he was frustrated by those calling the Wizards one of the more disappointing teams in the NBA. Beal isn't upset because he can't argue with the claims.

"We can’t knock facts," he said. "The fact of it is we haven’t been producing the way we know we’re capable of producing. People are going to critique us and criticize us to a T, and we do the same to ourselves."

Beal is averaging career highs in points (23.6), rebounds (4.3) and assists (3.7), but the Wizards are currently 26-21 on the year and just 14-13 against teams with records below .500.

Fellow Wizards guard John Wall called out his team's performance against sub-.500 teams after a loss to the Hawks in December, but the team continues to struggle against opponents who are simply not the caliber of Washington.

Beal and the Wizards know this and they are as upset about it as anyone.

"Sometimes after the game we’re like, ‘Man, what just happened? What’s going on?’ We’ve got to figure it out," Beal told TNT, via the Washington Post. "Granted, it’s a long year, we’re an experienced team, we’ve been in the trenches before, we’ve played in the playoffs, we know that we’re capable of making a run like everybody expected us to, but we’ve got to be more consistent with everything.”