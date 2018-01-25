NBA presents plan that could push sports betting in America

Legalized sports gambling nationwide in the U.S. may have just gotten one step closer with a new plan outlined by the NBA.

The league formally requested a set of laws Wednesday, according to ESPN, that could be followed across all professional sports leagues that are interested in national legalized wagering on games.

An attorney for the NBA, Dan Spillane, testified before a New York State Senate committee and said the league wants to give fans more widespread access to gambling, which would increase the amount wagered and, with a percentage of the money wagered going to the league, ultimately lead to more revenue for the NBA.

"We have studied these issues at length," Spillane said in his statement to lawmakers. "Our conclusion is that the time has come for a different approach that gives sports fans a safe and legal way to wager on sporting events while protecting the integrity of the underlying competitions."

What exactly does the NBA want in order to become a partner in legalizing what has amounted to a multibillion-dollar industry?

The league wants 1 percent of every bet made on its games, and if others follow suit, it could create big revenue for all sports leagues in the future.

The league also wants the wagering to be monitored in real time to detect any insider trading or alarming activity. They are also requesting including age restrictions to protect consumers in addition to a "rigorous licensing program" for operators.

Spillane also expressed a sense of urgency to keep up with states like New York that have taken steps to move forward in advancing legalizing sports betting.

"We cannot sit on the sidelines while this activity is occurring," Spillane said.

Last week ESPN reported that the NBA and MLB consulted with Indiana lawmakers to introduce a sports gambling bill in that state that would levy a 1 percent "integrity fee" that operators would have to pay to leagues.