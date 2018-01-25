Oklahoma's Poke-a-Doke strategy makes it a foul night for Kansas, Bill Self

Tuesday was the day the Poke-a-Doke came to college basketball.

It is not to be confused the with Hack-a-Shaq or similar strategies employed against DeAndre Jordan but lacking a catchy name. When the NBA was allowing this to go on a few years back, there was no basketball to it at all.

When Oklahoma forced Kansas center Udoka Azubuike to the line four times in the final four minutes of their game Tuesday night in Norman, college rules demanded it be done within the context of the game.

Some Kansas fans have argued that OU coach Lon Kruger was stooping to a strategy that warped the game, because 6-10 Sooners sophomore Matt Freeman only played 2 minutes and committed five fouls. But what we saw was basketball. Instead of merely wrapping his arms around Azubuike in a gesture of unwelcome familiarity, Freeman wrestled him for position on the low block. He just didn’t care if the ref blew the whistle.

OK, he cared. He wanted it.

Freeman committed four fouls in that manner, between the 3:37 mark and the 1:56 mark of the second half. He effectively blew up four crucial Kansas possessions, because Azubuike missed the front end of three one-and-ones and then two more free throws once the No. 5 Jayhawks reached the double-bonus. They were outscored 9-2 down the stretch and lost, 85-80.

Azubuike is a 7-0, 280-pound center with incredible strength and quickness; he averages 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds. But he shoots only 38.1 percent from the foul line; after this 1-of-7 performance, he is 24-of-63 on the season.

Coach Bill Self acknowledged afterward he would not have left Azubuike in the game “knowing what I do now.” But he defended the decision on the idea that removing him might damage the confidence of an outstanding player when the most crucial games remain.

“It was obviously the wrong thing to do to win this game,” Self said in his postgame press conference. “And hopefully it doesn’t hurt him moving forward. I’ve always been a big believer that you send a bad message to somebody you have confidence in, especially when you know he’s going to have to play every big minute late in the season against good competition.”

The problem with that approach is that eventually Self moved Azubuike away from the low post and stationed him in the far corner, in front of the Kansas bench. That is not the customary spot for a 7-foot power player. So his strengths on offense were unavailable, anyway, and it’s quite possible he got the message that a lot was different.

And it’s doubtful missing all those free throws helped with his confidence, either.

“It was definitely frustrating because we didn’t really get a chance to run anything,” KU star guard Devonte’ Graham told reporters after the game. “But I guess it was pretty smart on them doing that.”

Here’s what else it was: It was basketball. Because the college rules do not allow for anything else.