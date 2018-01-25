FSU's Deondre Francois investigated in domestic violence incident, per report

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is being investigated amid a domestic violence incident, per the Tallahassee Democrat.

The Democrat — citing multiple sources — reports that Tallahassee Police responded to an apartment complex in reference to domestic battery at 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday. Police notes corroborate that report, reporting that officers responded to a domestic incident at the same time.

Francois, the 2016 ACC Rookie of the Year, was absent for most of the Seminoles' 2017 season after suffering a torn patella in FSU's season-opening game against Alabama. In 2016, he completed 58.8 of his passes for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He led FSU to a 10-3 record, including a win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

Depending on how the investigation turns out, new FSU coach Willie Taggart may have an even harder decision to make in regard to Florida State's 2018 quarterback battle.

UPDATE:

New details have emerged concerning the domestic violence incident.

A police report states Francois made the call because his girlfriend began breaking items and tried pulling a TV off the wall in his apartment, prompting him to grab her and try to carry her out of the apartment. He says that's when cut her arm and ripped her shirt.

The woman, however, claimed Francois became upset after a man tried to talk to her, picking her up and throwing her to the ground. She also claimed to be nine weeks pregnant with Francois' child. She told authorities she didn't want to press charges against him or for him to get into trouble.

No arrests have been made.