The Diamondbacks have a tough climb to surpass the Dodgers in their division, but they might have a surprise in Christian Walker if he can master a new position. In New York, meanwhile, Gleyber Torres has been a heralded prospect for several years, but this season he makes the leap to the majors.

Predicting surprise: Young players who could shine for Diamondbacks, Yankees in 2018

Here’s a closer look at both:

Diamondbacks: Christian Walker, 1B/OF

2017 stats: .250/.400/.833, 12 AB, 2 HR, 1 2B, 5 K, 1 BB

Though his first call-up came with the Orioles in 2014, just two years after they drafted him in the fourth round, Walker has thus far amassed only 39 at-bats in his major league career, thanks largely to being blocked on the depth chart in Baltimore and now with the Diamondbacks. As primarily a first baseman, he is stuffed behind Paul Goldschmidt in Arizona. But during the 2017 season Walker spent a handful of games in Triple-A at third base and in left field. This, along with some notable success at the plate in limited major league play, gives cause for feeling bullish on Walker going into 2018.

This is a change in course after the Orioles designated him for assignment last February, and then he bounced to the Braves and Reds before sticking with the Diamondbacks. He made Arizona look like geniuses by tearing up the Pacific Coast League last season in a possible preview of what’s to come at the major league level.

Why he could break out: It will really depend on how much he can play in spots other than first base. Being locked in behind a perennial MVP candidate in Goldschmidt does not leave much chance for Walker otherwise, but he did spend more than 100 innings at third and in left last season. So if the Diamondbacks are serious about tapping into his offensive potential, Walker should work on getting more reps in the outfield.

If Walker is able to squeeze his way into the lineup with regularity, he can build on an exciting 2017 season in Triple-A, where he hit .309 with 32 home runs. Walker brought that power with him when he was called up to the Diamondbacks on Sept. 10. In only 12 at-bats, he hit two homers, and he connected for hard contact a whopping 57 percent of the time. Walker struck out a lot — 33 percent — but his minor league strikeout rate is about half that, so over the course of a full season he can reasonably be expected to strike out a lot less.

In an already potent Diamondbacks lineup, Walker has the potential to add significant power. And if Arizona is to contend seriously in the NL West in 2018, he should be an important piece.

OTHER BREAKOUTS: Rockies, Twins | Brewers, Angels | Cardinals, Rays | Marlins, Royals | Pirates, Mariners | Braves, Rangers | Padres, Blue Jays | Mets, Orioles | Reds, A's | Phillies, White Sox | Giants, Tigers

Yankees: Gleyber Torres, SS

2017 stats: .287/.383/.480, 202 AB, 7 HR, 14 2B, 47 K, 30 BB (in minors)

Torres was a jewel of the Cubs system for several years before he was a centerpiece of the deal that sent Aroldis Chapman to Chicago long enough for him to help them win a World Series. Now, even after a 2017 season abbreviated by injury, Torres is set to make a splash in the Bronx.

In mid-June 2017, he slid into home and tore his left UCL, necessitating season-ending Tommy John surgery. Before that, he spent the first six weeks of the season in Double-A Trenton, where he hit .273 while clubbing five home runs. After a promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Torres continued to shine at the plate, batting .309 until the injury.

Before he got hurt, Torres looked like he was on track to reach the majors before the 2017 season ended. That didn’t happen, of course, but as the Yankees look ahead to 2018 and a chance to reprise their postseason run, Brian Cashman has indicated that Torres has a real shot at making the 25-man roster out of spring training. Even if he doesn’t, Torres is not likely to spend a lot of time in Triple-A in 2018, so look for him to plant his flag in the Yankees’ infield early in the season.

Why he could break out: He’s a middle infielder with a mature plate approach and, even though he is just 21, Torres has established that he’s probably ready for major league pitching. The biggest obstacle might be finding playing time when Didi Gregorious and Ronald Torreyes are manning shortstop and second base. Neither can match Torres’ pedigree, but they are also good enough to pose as at least a temporary roadblock.

When the time does come that Torres claims his regular spot in the lineup, he will bring an above-average hit tool and strong defense up the middle. As a minor leaguer, Torres has kept his strikeout rate below 30 percent every season, and his walk rate consistently above 10 percent.

The Yankees might be tempted to hold him in Triple-A for a short time in April to extend his service time, a la Kris Bryant and the Cubs, but that would mean only a negligible amount of time in the minors in 2018. So don’t rule Torres out as an impact player for the Yankees this season.

Next week: A look at who has the best shot to break out for the Cubs and Red Sox.