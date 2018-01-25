Omar Gaber tips Liverpool's Salah for English Premier League Golden Boot

Omar Gaber thinks Mohamed Salah 'will be top scorer in the Premier League' following his explosive start to life at Liverpool.

The former AS Roma winger's 18 goals - in 23 games - in the English top-flight is only bettered by Harry Kane's 21.

However, the Los Angeles defender - on loan from Basel - is upbeat about his compatriot's credentials to finish the season as the most productive marksman in the division.

“I think he’s one of the best players in the world now. He had a very good season with Roma, and he’s doing even better with Liverpool now,” Gaber told ESPN.

“Many people did not expect that he would do as well as he is doing now. I am so proud of him. I love him so much.

“I think he will be top scorer in the Premier League.”

On Egypt's return to the World Cup after a long wait, Gaber said: “It’s been 28 years since Egypt last made it to the World Cup. And I am only 25 now, so I have never seen Egypt at the World Cup!

“We are so proud and happy because we made the people of Egypt happy.

“We are excited and happy to be going to the World Cup.”