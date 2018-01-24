Championship side Leeds United have been met with a barrage of criticism after presenting their new club crest.

Leeds United's new crest leads to social media backlash

On Wednesday, the club showed off their new badge, which comprises the image of a figure doing the so-called 'Leeds Salute' – thumping the chest with a clenched fist – beneath the club's name in bold letters.

Leeds say they chose the design, which will feature on shirts for the 2018-19 season, in which they celebrate their centenary, after six months of research and consultation with more than 10,000 people, including "legends, current players, club staff, the owner, partners and representatives from the Leeds and Yorkshire communities".

They explained in a statement: "The abbreviation rather than spelling out Leeds United in full contributes to the crest being unrecognisable. We wanted to say who we are with pride: We are Leeds United.

"The new crest depicts the 'Leeds Salute', which over the decades has been an expression of the passion that connects Leeds United's fans and players on and off the pitch and all over the world.

"It is used extensively, and notably on match days when with right hand on heart fans sing the club's famous song 'Marching on Together'. Leeds United owes everything to the supporters who have stood by the club through thick and thin. We are delighted and proud to reveal a new crest that reflects the passion and loyalty that runs deep through the club, and celebrates the fans at the heart of our identity."

However, despite praise from some fans, the crest has been met with a number of negative responses since it was first shared on social media.

Some complained the design was "atrocious" and compared it to an old-fashioned video game graphic, while one Facebook user said it looked "like a school homework project". An online petition was quickly drafted to try and force the club into cancelling the change.

Leeds are 10th in the Championship table after 28 matches, three points outside the playoff places.