Watch: Logan Couture's 360-degree spinning goal against Jets

It's not every day that a botched pass turns into a highlight-reel goal, but that's exactly what happened for Logan Couture on Tuesday night.

Watch: Logan Couture's 360 degree spinning goal against Winnipeg

The San Jose Sharks center scored a jaw-dropper in his team's game against the Winnipeg Jets midway through the second period of Tuesday's contest after whiffing on a pass attempt. Couture received the puck inside the Jets' zone and immediately tried to send a pass to a streaking Barclay Goodrow on the right wing, but the Guelph, Ont., native ended up inadvertently knocking the puck ahead of himself.

MORE: Blake Wheeler defends Winnipeg's honor in San Jose

The unintentional move fooled both Winnipeg defenseman that were within arms' reach of Couture, and when the 28-year-old spun around to evade a hit he suddenly had the good fortune of a clear path to the net.

With a quick flick of his stick, Couture slipped the puck past Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck for the prettiest goal he'll likely ever score.

Couture's goal was the second of three straight for the Sharks after the Jets jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. The teams then traded goals before heading to overtime, when Bryan Little scored to secure a 5-4 victory for Winnipeg.