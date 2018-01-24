News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dons snatch thrilling AFL win over Crows
Dons snatch thrilling AFL win over Crows

The Covert Agent: Central Coast set to lose out on Apostolos Giannou

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Central Coast Mariners are set to miss out on the signing of Australian striker Apostolos Giannou.

The Covert Agent can reveal the 27-year-old attacker is close to inking a loan deal with a Cypriot club for the rest of the European season.

It's understood the Mariners put in a strong offer to Giannou's Chinese club Guangzhou R&F, but have been outbid on the loan signing fee and what percentage of the player's wages they would pay.

Giannou is believed to earn around AU$1.5 million-a-season in China, but is surplus to requirements at Guangzhou because of foreign player squad restrictions.


MORE:
The Covert Agent: Melbourne Victory angry with Mark Milligan's agent, move to Middle East not confirmed

The Greek-born Australian worked his way into Ange Postecoglou's Socceroos squad during World Cup qualification but hasn't been sighted in the green and gold since being a substitute for the 2-2 draw against Thailand in November 2016.

The player is keen to get more game time to put himself in the frame for Australian World Cup selection.

Back To Top