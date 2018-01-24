The NCAA has opened an investigation into Michigan State’s handling of the case involving Larry Nassar, the doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting over 140 female athletes, the New York Times reports.

NCAA opens investigation into Michigan State for handling of Larry Nassar scandal

Nassar was a long-time faculty member at Michigan State and also ran a clinic and a gymnastics club at the university. USA Gymnastics fired Nassar in 2015 – his victims included several U.S. Olympic gymnasts – but MSU allowed Nassar to continue to see patients for more than 16 months even as university police investigated a sexual abuse claim against him.

Furthermore, the Michigan State board of trustees said Friday that university president Lou Anna Simon would not lose her job over the matter, and one victim, 15-year-old Emma Ann Miller, says she’s still being billed by MSU for Nassar’s services. Miller said Nassar abused her a week before he was fired by MSU.

The Detroit Free Press reported that as a result of Michigan State's delay in addressing the issue, the university is "bracing for an onslaught of civil suits."

MORE:

Senior USA Gymnastics figures resign amid Larry Nassar scandal

| Aly Raisman rips USOC, USA Gymnastics at former doctor's sentencing hearing



An investigation by the NCAA figures to strengthen any forthcoming suits.

“The NCAA. has requested information from Michigan State about any potential rules violations,” NCAA attorney Donald Remy said Tuesday, per The Times.